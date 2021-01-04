Several cultural institutions in Philadelphia have announced public reopening dates following temporary closures mandated over the holiday season to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of the cultural sector shines through and cultural experiences remain essential to the well-being of the human spirit, providing inspiration, enrichment, and rejuvenation,” the leaders the Franklin Institute, The Academy of Natural Sciences, The Barnes Foundation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and Eastern State Penitentiary said in a joint statement.
Separately, the Museum of the American Revolution announced it plans to reopen on Friday at 10 a.m., though the museum’s Revolution Place discovery center and Battlefield Theater will remain closed.
The announcements came the day temporary restrictions on museums and other venues across Pennsylvania were lifted, though some tighter regulations, such as on indoor dining, are slated to remain in place in Philadelphia until Jan. 15.
Here are the scheduled reopenings. A spring reopening date for the Rodin Museum will be announced later.
- Franklin Institute: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Academy of Natural Sciences: Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Barnes Foundation: Friday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Philadelphia Museum of Art: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
- Museum of the American Revolution: Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts: Thursday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern State Penitentiary: March 2021