After new shutdown orders were put in place on Dec. 12 as COVID-19 cases increased in Pennsylvania, restaurants will be allowed to resume indoor dining and gyms can reopen starting on Monday, according to Gov. Tom Wolf, who said that the restrictions had successfully flattened the curve.
“Our mitigation efforts over the past several weeks are working, and I thank everyone who abided by the restrictions put in place to protect us,” Wolf said in a news release. “Every time we make a small decision to avoid risk — or take steps to make our actions a little bit less risky — we are helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
However, Philadelphia officials have extended the ban on some activities until Jan. 15, saying they anticipate a spike in coronavirus cases from Christmas and New Year’s Day. All of the regulations are subject to change depending on case numbers, said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
Here are the details on which businesses will be reopening on Monday:
Indoor dining won’t be allowed in Philadelphia just yet as city leaders have pushed back the expiration date of COVID-19 restrictions another two weeks.
The end date for the ban on indoor dining is set to expire on Jan. 15, although that could be sooner depending on case numbers for the next two weeks.
Outside of Philadelphia, indoor dining will be allowed at self-certified restaurants at 50% capacity, while restaurants that have not been self-certified are allowed to have indoor dining at 25% capacity. Customers can only drink alcoholic beverages at a bar or a restaurant if it is part of a meal, and restaurants have to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m.
Gyms, which closed for nearly a month in December as cases continued to increase in the city, will be reopening in Philadelphia and around the state on Monday under revised COVID-19 restrictions. They will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and the state government is encouraging appointments and an emphasis on outdoor activities.
Any personal care services, including hair salons and barbershops, must operate at 50% capacity. Customers must make appointments, according to state regulations.
Philly museums will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 4, but theaters and casinos have to wait until Jan. 15. Indoor gatherings will also continue to be banned until Jan. 15.
Casinos and theaters outside of Philadelphia will be allowed to reopen at 50% occupancy starting Monday.
Outdoor sports can resume on Jan. 4, according to both state and city regulations. In-person sports will continue to be banned until Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.
High schools in Philadelphia can resume in-person teaching, but colleges will have to hold off until Jan. 15.