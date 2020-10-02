I’m excited to see the Wilma’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which is an astonishing script. I am also looking forward to the upcoming Jouska PlayWorks virtual new play showcase. Jouska PlayWorks is an assembly of Black playwrights conceived by lead artist and founder Teresa Miller and cofounders Keenya Jackson and Quinn Eli, who work in collaboration with Simpatico Theatre. They have some truly amazing artists in the lineup. I love new plays and new play development and can’t wait to see what they’ve been working on. (Fall dates to be announced, facebook.com/jouskaplayworks.)