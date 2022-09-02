1. Best Bear. Philly indie rock foursome Best Bear celebrate the release of their inviting dream-pop debut When at PhilaMOCA on Friday and then follow it with a show at Joe’s Mill Hill Saloon in Trenton on Saturday. Lambertville quartet Those Looks and Philly trio Broke Body open the PhilaMOCA show. $14.22, 8 p.m., 9/2, 531 N. 12th St, philamoca.org.

2. Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival. The South Jersey festival held at the Salem County Fairgrounds is marking its 50th year with three days of impressive pickers. Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and Seldom Scene play Friday, Del McCoury Band headlines on Saturday and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper headline Sunday. $40-$70 per day, $70-$140 for a weekend pass., 11 a.m., 9/2-9/4, 735 Route 40, Pilesgrove, N.J., delawarevalleybluegrass.org.

» READ MORE: A 50-year tradition. Here’s what you need to know about the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

3. OG Garage a Trois. The original lineup of the jazz band that released its debut album Mysteryfunk in 1999 is back together, and the group that had become a quartet is once again a trio. (Hence the OG prefix). Guitarist Charlie Hunter will be joined by sax player Skerik and drummer Stanton Moore. $25-$45, 8 p.m., 9/3, Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, ardmoremusichall.com.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers. One of the most hyped reunions of the year arrives the same day Made in America begins, making for a two mega-concerts on Saturday. Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante are touring behind two new 2022 Rick Rubin-produced albums. The first, Unlimited Love, came out in the spring. Return of the Dream Canteen is due in October. The Strokes and Thundercat are also on the bill. $150-$301, 6:30 p.m., 9/3, Citizens Bank Park, One Citizens Bank Way, https://www.mlb.com/phillies/tickets/concerts/red-hot-chili-peppers

5. Made in America. Plenty of noteworthy acts are playing Jay-Z’s festival. Among them: Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator, R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, indie-electronic producer Toro Y Moi, urban corrido band Fuerza Regida and Philly heavy hitters Jazmine Sullivan and Lil Uzi Vert. But really, this year is all about Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper-singer named artist of the year at the MTV VMAs whose album Un Verano Sin Ti tops the Billboard charts. Single-day passes start at $132.51. Two-day VIP passes are $835.24. 1 p.m., 9/3-9/4, 22nd and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, madeinamerica.com

» READ MORE: Bad Bunny; Tyler, the Creator; and 10 other acts to see at Made in America 2022

6. Christopher Cross. Before Billie Eilish in 2020, Christopher Cross was the last artist to sweep all four major Grammy Awards, in 1981. Now the “Sailing” singer — whose easy-breezy sound is a template for the semi-ironic Yacht Rock movement — is doing a 40th anniversary tour celebrating his self-titled debut, which actually came out in 1979. $55-$85, 8 p.m., 9/4, City Winery Philadelphia, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia.

7. Scorpions. German rock band Scorpions are best known in the U.S. for their 1984 hair metal screamer “Rock You Like A Hurricane.” Globally, an even bigger hit was “Wind Of Change,” the 1991 power ballad that became a zeitgeist defining anthem in Eastern Europe at the time of the fall of the Soviet Union. Author Patrick Radden Keefe’s terrific Wind of Change podcast explores the rumor that the song was actually written by the C.I.A. $96-$284, 8 p.m., 9/5, Borgata Event Center, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, borgata.mgmresorts.com.

8. Arlo Parks. London singer-songwriter Arlo Parks won Britain’s prestigious Mercury Prize for Collapsed in Sunbeams, her 2021 album that smartly grapples with isolation, addiction and depression. “I’d do anything to get you out of your room,” she sings in “Black Dog,” one of many songs well suited to life coming out of a pandemic. Samuel Jaffe, who performs as Del Water Gap, opens. $28-$31, 8 p.m., 9/6, Franklin Music Hall, 627 N. 7th St., bowerypresents.com.

9. Richard Thompson. The brilliant British guitarist and songwriter (and author of his excellent Beeswing memoir) has played the area with increased frequency since moving to Montclair. N.J. His score to the 2005 documentary Grizzly Man has been issued on vinyl for the first time by Philadelphia label No Quarter. Deni Bonet opens. $65-$89.50, 8 p.m., 9/6, Sellersville Theater, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville, st94.com.

10. Doobie Brothers. The Doobie Brothers are on their 50th anniversary tour, originally planned for 2020. Along with founding guitarist Patrick Simmons, the notable lineup includes both Tom Johnston, who sang on early 1970s hits like “China Grove,” and Michael McDonald, who took over for “What A Fool Believes” and “Takin’ It To The Streets.” $39-$249, 8 p.m., 9/7, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

11. Judith Hill. Fans of 20 Feet from Stardom, Morgan Neville’s Oscar winning 2013 documentary, will know Judith Hill. She’s sung with Michael Jackson and Prince, toured with Josh Groban and John Legend, starred on The Voice and released her solo album Baby, I’m Hollywood! in 2021. $35, 8 p.m., 9/7, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

12. Van Morrison. Timeless, all-time-great Northern Irish soul man, or paranoid and irresponsible anti-vax crank? The “Brown Eyed Girl” and Astral Weeks auteur has been musically productive in recent years — check out 2018′s You’re Driving Me Crazy, with Joey DeFrancesco, the Philadelphia jazz organ great who died last week. But the cantankerous Morrison alienated fans with his 2021 album Latest Record Project, with not-quite coherent rants like “They Own The Media” and “Why Are You On Facebook?” A song title on this year’s What’s It Gonna Take reads like a condemnation of his recent songwriting: “Sometimes It’s Just Blah Blah Blah.” Curtis Stigers opens. $39.95-$325.95, 7 p.m., 9/8, Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., MannCenter.org.