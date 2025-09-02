‘Sunny’ stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are coming to Philly to sign their Four Walls whiskey bottles

The gang’s back in Philly — and this time, they’re behind the bar pouring whiskey (sort of). Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are rolling into town this weekend with bottles of their Four Walls Irish American Whiskey and plenty of Sharpies.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia duo will host back-to-back bottle signings at two Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the city. Fans can meet them at Philadelphia Mills on Friday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. and again at Columbus Commons on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

Four Walls sells for $31.99. Only bottles purchased at the host store that day will be signed, and the actors won’t autograph outside memorabilia. Bottles go on sale when each store opens, and attendees must be 21+ to enter unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Translation: If you want your bottle signed, get in line early.

A whiskey for the gang

McElhenney, Howerton, and Charlie Day launched Four Walls as both a nod to the show’s barroom roots and a tribute to “the four walls” that bring people together. The whiskey started as a limited collector’s edition benefiting Pennsylvania bartenders before hitting FW&GS shelves in 2024 as an everyday bottle.

The blend — a mix of grain and malt Irish whiskeys with American rye — is billed as smooth enough to sip neat but sturdy enough for cocktails, earning its tagline: “The Better Brown.”

The whiskey has also gotten a Philly seal of approval from another local legend: Chase Utley. The former Phillies second baseman starred in a Four Walls commercial last year, dubbing its whiskey-and-ginger combo a “world [expletive] champion” drink. The cocktail, fittingly called “The Man,” is now on the menu at Citizens Bank Park.

If you go

Philadelphia Mills

🗓️ Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.,📍FW&GS Premium Collection, 401 Franklin Mills Cir., Philadelphia, PA 19154

Columbus Commons

🗓️ Saturday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m.,📍 FW&GS Premium Collection, 1940 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19148