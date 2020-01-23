The rock band Phish has announced plans to perform three shows on Atlantic City Beach in August as part of the city’s summer beach concert series.
Tickets to the psychedelic-style band’s shows, which are on Aug. 14, 15, and 16, go on sale to the public Feb. 7. Eager fans may request tickets on tickets.phish.com before Feb. 3. Prices have not been announced.
The Vermont-originated band formed in 1983, and though its four male members are over 50, it has an immensely dedicated fan base who follow the group across the country to enjoy its funky, Grateful Dead-esque jams.
Recently, the band played a concert in Philadelphia’s The Met on Dec. 3, its most intimate concerts in two decades.
Phish last performed in Atlantic City in 2013 at Boardwalk Hall, which is where the band recorded the title track on its Fuego album. The city’s beach concerts are produced by Live Nation in association with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the City of Atlantic City.
“Phish is one of the biggest touring bands in the world. They have a tremendously loyal following who will travel across North America and beyond to see their favorite band,” Geoff Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia Regional President, said in a press release. “The beautiful scenery that the Atlantic Ocean and the AC beach offer will truly complement the experience for Phish and their fans.”