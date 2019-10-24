View this post on Instagram

Phish will perform an exclusive concert for listeners of their SiriusXM channel, Phish Radio, on Tuesday, December 3 at The Met in Philadelphia, PA. SiriusXM subscribers will have numerous opportunities to win a pair of tickets to this show, including on-air on Phish Radio, online at SiriusXM.com/Phish (to enter, see Official Rules for complete details at SiriusXM.com/Phish), via e-mail invitation sent to qualified subscribers who have opted in to receiving email from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests at SiriusXM.com/perks. The show will mark the smallest venue Phish has played in nearly 20 years and will be broadcast live.