A Princess Diana Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce lands a $100,000 bid at charity auction

A replica of Princess Diana’s Eagles jacket signed by Kylie Kelce, wife of Eagles center Jason Kelce, brought in $100,000 in an auction for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

As reported by PhillyVoice, the kelly green varsity jacket was the highlight of a two-week charity auction that closed on Black Friday, resulting in an “intense bidding war.” The list of bidders included actor and long-time Eagles die-hard Rob McElhenney. The cocreator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia increased the bid to $62,000 on Monday to honor Jason Kelce’s jersey number 62.

By Friday, the figure increased to $100,000. The winner of the autographed jacket is yet to be revealed.

The jacket’s sale was in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation, which was formed to increase support, research, and awareness of the disorder. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s connection to autism is rooted in his brother Peter’s diagnosis, and over $ 22 million has been raised in support of the cause through the foundation’s signature charity event, Eagles Autism Challenge.

Earlier this month, the Mitchell & Ness-crafted jacket incited a frenzy of fans outside the sportswear shop. Priced at $400, the much-coveted green and silver outerwear sold out within hours of its release.

In 1982, Princess Diana was attending Grace Kelly’s funeral, where she met Jack Edelstein, the statistician for the Eagles.

“She thought football was like soccer,” Edelstein told Philadelphia Daily News after Diana’s death in 1997. “She asked, ‘What are your colors? ' I said, ‘Green and silver.’ She said, ‘Those are my favorite colors.’” According to Edelstein, the team soon sent the princess a package with Eagles t-shirts, workout shorts, golf shirts, caps, and the custom-made jacket. (Other sources suggest a less exciting story of the jacket’s origins.)

A decade later, Diana was spotted wearing the letterman jacket outside London’s Wetherby Prep School, that her sons attended, in January 1991. Later, she donned the same jacket for a June, 1994 cover of People magazine.