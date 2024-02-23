Quinta Brunson faced her fear of hot wings on ‘Hot Ones’ like a Philly champ

Dressed in a to-die-for black, leather romper — that only intensified the heat — the Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson nibbled hot wings and answered intrepid interviewer, Sean Evans’ probing questions on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones.

The show, produced by online food culture magazine, First We Feast, has been burning up A-list tongues on You-Tube for nine years, exposing our favorite celebs like Idris Elba, Gordon Ramsay, and Tom Holland to volcanically seasoned chicken. (My mouth hurts just thinking about it.) Brunson’s episode dropped Thursday.

Brunson is afraid of spicy foods and turned down Evans’ request to be on Hot Ones three years ago. But shortly after Brunson won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series in January, she sat down with Evans and answered questions about her favorite comedies (Martin starring Martin Lawrence is high on the list) and what it was like to prepare her Saturday Night Live monologue.

With each bite, Brunson danced in her seat like Muhammad Ali ready for a fight. Her opponent was hot sauce with Scoville levels — the measurement of chili peppers’ heat — upwards of 200,000 units. (That’s mad hot.)

“I haven’t had milk since I was a baby,” she said after biting into her seventh wing, doused with The Forbidden Fruit, a hot sauce by La Pimenterie with a Scoville level: 124,000. “This is crazy.”

Brunson gulped down her milk.

She was feisty and funny; her high ponytail, she rocked with perfectly smoothed down baby hair, was absolutely fierce during the 23-minute interview. She shook the hotness off as she talked about her character Janine Teague’s evolving sense of style and why memes matter. Did she eat all 10 wings? You’ll have to watch and see.

Suffice to say, she did Philly proud.