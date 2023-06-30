Ramy Youssef announces August tour stop at the Fillmore

Whether he’s quietening the chaos in an episode of FX’s The Bear or chatting with an audience on Late Night with Seth Meyers about the “Christmas industrial complex,” Ramy Youssef knows how to hit a nerve.

The Egyptian comedian-actor-director is on his American-Canadian tour, which began June 16 in Milwaukee. Youssef will be meeting his Philly fans on Aug. 11. at the Fillmore. The venue announced Youssef’s visit via Instagram on Thursday.

You may know Youssef from his Hulu series Ramy, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself struggling to live a spiritual life and navigate what it means to be a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim. But before the actor-director hit TV gold, he was riffing at comedy clubs, later landing a gigs on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and a HBO comedy special.

With three seasons of Ramy and Netflix comedy-drama Mo in partnership with Palestinian comedian-actor Mo Amer under his belt, it’s Youssef’s endearing gustiness that’s won him a Golden Globe, Peabody, and other awards.

In September, Youssef will star alongside Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

While there aren’t too many details available about the August show aside from a no-phone policy, you can expect Youssef to get personal,spiritual, and funny at the Fillmore.

Tickets are available online for $40.50 to $50.50. Doors open at 6 p.m.