Reba McEntire corn mazes are popping up across Pa., N.J., and the U.S.

Farms across the region are going against the grain this fall by shucking off traditional corn maze shapes like pumpkins and spiderwebs for mazes shaped like Reba McEntire’s head.

Three farms in Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey are among 42 across the country participating in a collaborative campaign to promote Not That Fancy, McEntire’s new book and album, set to be released in early October. The country music star and actor will also join The Voice as a coach when the 24th season premiers later this month.

“We love Reba’s music and we love her, and so to have this opportunity was an exciting thing to be able to do,” said Karen Paulus, who created a McEntire maze at Mt. Airy Orchards in Dillsburg, the York County farm she co-owns with her husband.

Like McEntire, the mazes are a little country, a little corny, and not that fancy (most are estimated to take under an hour to complete). At participating locations, like Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, maze runners will receive a “Get Lost with Reba” country music passport, which will include McEntire trivia questions that offer clues to traversing the maze, said Paul Fleming, a farmer and special events coordinator at Shady Brook.

“We’re really excited because when people come to our farm to do our fall activities, it kind of takes them away from their city life and they can chill out, and Reba is just a laid-back country kind of person,” Fleming said. “It gives you that feeling of sipping lemonade on a porch. When we got the opportunity to do it, we thought, ‘This is awesome!’”

The kernel for the idea was conceived by the MAiZE Inc., a Utah-based company that designs corn mazes for more than 300 farms around the world. Every year, the company offers a national corn maze campaign to its members, though farmers still have the option to do their own thing, said marketing director Kamille Combs.

Previous campaigns have included mazes in honor of NASA and Peanuts cartoons, but the buy-in from farmers on the McEntire campaign has been one of the biggest yet, she said.

“We actually reached out to Reba’s team, because we knew that she had a book and album coming out in October,” Combs said. “We love Reba. We feel like she represents what we represent — providing good wholesome fun for families in a rural setting — and we feel like she’s loved by people who go to our farms.”

Maze designs are included with membership to the MAiZE and for an extra fee, the company will send a team to cut it out too. But some farmers, like Paulus, choose to cut their mazes themselves (hers is about five acres).

“You’ve got to take marking tape, you mark the paths with the paint, and then you have to go through and take out corn on that particular path,” she said. “This year we crunched it all into a week in between taking care of peaches and apples and blueberries.”

Bob Garges, whose family has run Winding Brook Farm in Warrington for more than 200 years, is also cutting his own five-acre McEntire maze.

“I like Reba and I thought it’d be something neat to do,” he said. “I’ve been doing mazes for a long time and I was kind of out of ideas.”

The three McEntire mazes in Pennsylvania and the two in New Jersey — at the Von Thun Farms in Washington and Monmouth Junction — are part of a wide offering of fall festival activities at the farms, from hayrides to pumpkin picking.

At Garges’ farm in Warrington, there’s even a second corn maze that’s used for the “Corn Walk of Horror.” Having nightmares running around in McEntire’s head would not be good, he said.

“If we ran our haunted one in Reba’s maze, they’d knock the corn down running away from monsters and zombies,” he said. “This way my corn stays intact.”

One guest at each maze will win an autographed copy of McEntire’s new book and all maze runners will have a chance to enter to win a trip to Nashville and tickets to “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends,” a one-night show on Nov. 5 at Ryman Auditorium.

Given the cornucopia of mazes dedicated to the redheaded “Queen of Country” this year, pumpkin spice better watch it’s back, because ginger could be the new fall spice of this season.

Opening dates for the mazes, which vary, can be found by at participating farms’ websites. A list of all the mazes can be found at themaize.com/pages/reba.

Participating Pa. farms:

Participating N.J. farms: