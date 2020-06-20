Operating on a cut-down schedule in August, the glamorous Salzburg Festival checks many of right boxes. The primary orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, need not board flights to get there. The two primary venues are large enough to have socially distant audiences and still a fair number of people. One of the main attractions is Strauss’ Elektra with just five principal characters and a plot so steeped in revenge that they automatically keep a safe distance from each other.