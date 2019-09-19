“I don’t know if you can tell, I’m white trash,” he said, according to Variety. “I’m from a s- hole and then I moved to the city and now all my friends are woke. They’re from Brooklyn. But I still have uncles. They have the Internet, so I’ll get online and the first status will be someone from back home like, ‘F- Colin Kaepernick better stand up. Like this status if you love the troops and God.’ Next status is one of my woke friends like, ‘I’m not racist.’”