Sheryl Lee Ralph celebrates Cherelle Parker as Philly’s first female mayor: ‘Let us not forget that we are witnessing history’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary, delivered a emotional and powerful poem Tuesday celebrating the inauguration of Cherelle Parker, the first woman to serve as Philadelphia mayor.

”In this, the great city of Philadelphia, in years past, where the enslaved ran, walked, groveled, came here in search of freedom,” Ralph emphatically recited on stage before the crowd at The Met, ahead of Parker being sworn in. “Today, in memory of those ancestors, let us not forget that we are witnessing history.”

Ralph drew laughs after saying she wrote the poem, passionately referring to Parker as a “Black queen, firmly fetched” to serve as the city’s 100th mayor. And Parker appeared to grow emotional as the Ralph concluded her poem, hugging the actress as she received a standing ovation.

”The city, Phil-a-del-phiaaaaaaaa, will echo her historic name, a testament of courage, forever a flame in the annals of time,” Ralph said. “Her story will be etched.”

Abbott Elementary, where Ralph plays an unflappable veteran teacher at a fictional Philadelphia public school, will return for its third season on Feb. 7. Beyond the hit comedy television show, Ralph — whose career has spanned decades stretching back to her Tony-nominated performance in the original Dreamgirls on Broadway — is no stranger to Philadelphia. She’s married to State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who represents Pennsylvania’s 7th District, and previously told The Inquirer she visits the city every two weeks.

