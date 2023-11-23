Sheryl Lee Ralph cameos as Mrs. Claus at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Atop a snowy float, Sheryl Lee Ralph waved and blew kisses to spectators in an elegant Mrs. Claus outfit at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Abbott Elementary star surprised folks in New York and at home when she joined Santa Claus to conclude the parade and ring in the holiday season.

Ralph, who is married to Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, teased her surprise in the morning on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a video and writing “The ⁦@Macys Thanksgiving Parade is starting with a surprise ending!!! Jingle Bells y’all!”

The ⁦@Macys⁩ Thanksgiving Parade is starting with a surprise ending!!! Jingle Bells y’all! pic.twitter.com/oDwDnOGeJ4 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) November 23, 2023

Fans took to social media to show their love for the Emmy winner’s cameo.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph as Mrs. Claus makes me so happy #MacysThanksgivingDayParade,” wrote one X user.

“Did you know when she’s not filming Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph is also Mrs. Clause?? Such a fun Thanksgiving parade! My favorite part was of course the ending. Sheryl killed it,” another posted.

Dressed in a festive, lush green robe, Ralph made history as the first Black celebrity to appear as Mrs. Claus on the final float, according to PEOPLE.

“I am so honored to have been asked by Macy’s to be their first celebrity Mrs. Claus for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s such a festive and enjoyable role, bringing warmth and joy to the start of the holiday season. I get to spread love and embody the spirit of giving. The perfect role for me!”