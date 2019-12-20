“I’ve had maybe four or five [friends] in my career, people who’ve stayed with me when things were dark; didn’t change at all when everything else changed,” Sinatra told the loud Philly crowd. “That’s the kind of man he is. I love him, and I say that publicly. I love him. He’s one of the best friends I’ve had in my life. I had a lot of friends, but about three days later, they were all gone. I ran out of money.”