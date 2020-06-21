Scheduling live video is not getting easier. Kids aren’t dumb. They know they’re supposed to be on vacation, and they’re acting like it. Enter the Barnes Foundation, once again, with a make-anytime series of projects — poetry, collage, a lantern, landscapes, animal and self portraits, found-object jewelry, an entire artist’s studio — all available in English and Spanish, all inspired by collection works, and many involving paper towel rolls. There are enough things to do to cover five weeks, or, if you’re feeling a bit like your summer-lazy kids, much longer than that.