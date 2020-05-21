How to Watch: Great Big Jewish Food Festival

The Great Big Jewish Food Festival, a virtual event, runs through May 28. You'll need to sign up and log in at greatbig.jewishfoodfest.org to watch.

On Friday, May 22, Mike Solomonov of Zahav cooks Shabbat dinner at 1 p.m. and Avner Schwartz of Haverford will host a cannoli demonstration at 3 p.m. Free.