This summer, Philadelphians Elise Greenberg and Steve Miller created a unique Spotify playlist using Shazam — an app which can identify songs based on a short sample — to determine the tunes that were blasting from the cars driving by their apartment at Second Street and Girard Avenue. They then compiled all those songs into a Spotify playlist called Girard Jams, which, Miller said, is “literally a playlist by Philly for Philly.”