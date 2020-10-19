Currently, there are more than 3,000 user-created playlists on Spotify that include the beloved Philly word jawn.
There’s Rap Jawns and Country Jawns, Them Earthy Crunchy Jawns and Tough Afro Jawns. There’s jawns for sleeping and driving and ones for just about every activity you can think of doing in a bathroom.
There’s a Russian Jawn, Spanish Jawns, and Japanese Jawnts. You can head to Jawntown or take Jawn 101. And who could forget Jimmy Jawns and Parma Jawn?
As part of its new “Philly Knows Music” campaign debuting Monday, Spotify released data about Philadelphia’s listening habits on the streaming audio platform and created two new playlists to celebrate “Philly’s unique musical footprint,” according to a news release.
The word Philly shows up more than 300,000 times in Spotify playlists (you can get down to Philly Dilly, Philly Dive Bar Grooves, or DJ Phillycheesesteak) and this year alone, Philadelphians have streamed more than 8 billion minutes — or nearly 15,000 years — worth of audio on Spotify.
Despite our surly reputation, Philadelphians favorite mood-based playlists are “lit,” “swagger,” “feel good,” “confident," and “happy," and residents here stream more comedy podcasts than any other podcast genre, Spotify said.
When it comes to music, rap, hip-hop, and trap (don’t worry Admiral Ackbar, it’s a subgenre of hip-hop) are the most popular genres in Philly and the songs most played by Philadelphians this year include “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan The Stallion, “Rockstar” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich, and “For the Night” by Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, Spotify said.
This summer, Philadelphians Elise Greenberg and Steve Miller created a unique Spotify playlist using Shazam — an app which can identify songs based on a short sample — to determine the tunes that were blasting from the cars driving by their apartment at Second Street and Girard Avenue. They then compiled all those songs into a Spotify playlist called Girard Jams, which, Miller said, is “literally a playlist by Philly for Philly.”
As part of its “Philly Knows Music” campaign, Spotify curated its own Philly-centric playlists. The first, “Philly Knows Music" features more than 50 classic and contemporary songs from Philadelphia artists including Jim Croce, Patti LaBelle, Hall and Oates, Jill Scott, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Dr. Dog, Boyz II Men, Santigold, The Roots, Beanie Sigel, and Tierra Whack.
The other playlist, “Philly’s Top Hits,” features the songs that are currently most-played in Philadelphia. Artists on that playlist include Drake, Harry Styles, Jason Derulo, Joji, Marshmello, and DJ Khaled. The playlist will be updated weekly on Fridays, according to Spotify.
Spotify will also feature Philly artists on billboards and bus stop ads in “neighborhoods where musical movements began and where artists got their start,” according to a Spotify spokesperson. The platform is also offering two months’ free access to its premium service for first-time users at Spotify.com/Philly.
“Philly Knows Music is all about celebrating the rich musical heritage of this iconic city,” Kendra Durand, associate director at Spotify, said in a statement. “To really bring that passion to life, Spotify Premium teamed up with emerging and iconic Philly artists — from The Roots and DJ Jazzy Jeff to Meek Mill, Patti LaBelle and Boyz II Men — to put a spotlight on the role Philadelphia has played in influencing music that fans around the world love.”