AMC is offering opening night fan events Dec. 19 at the AMC Deptford 8, AMC Hamilton, and the AMC Neshaminy, also with commemorative pins. Skywalker will command all of the premium formats, including the IMAX, RPX, 4DX (the seats that move) at Regal King of Prussia, and the Dolby Atmos theater at the new AMC Fashion District 8 in Center City, a dine-in theater where, AMC says, its mixologists are devising on a Star Wars-themed cocktail. AMC, by the way, welcomes cosplay, but has a rule against masks or face paint.