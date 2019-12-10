On Dec. 19, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — the culmination of the four-decade triple trilogy — hits theaters. Can’t wait till then? Fear not. The Force is strong with Philly, and, beyond the film itself, there are lots of opportunities to practice your Chewy impression or Jedi mind tricks, or just show off your knowledge of parsecs, midi-chlorians, and, of course, Baby Yoda.
Here’s a roundup of Star Wars happenings in the Philly area. Go or go not. There is no try.
If you like Star Wars and you also like seeing someone pile driven into a wrestling canvas, consider Dawg Pro Wrestling’s “Holiday Star Wars” at the MaxFit & Sports, 240 Delsea Dr. S., Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Glassboro. Lead Dawg Dr. Lawrence Zirconium says the match is a child-friendly event (designed to raise money for Toys for Tots and the Glassboro Food Bank), and Star Wars cosplay characters will be milling about, but not actually wrestling.
“Star Wars” is an old-school wrestling term, explained Dr. Zirconium, that speaks to top-of-the-ticket matches. (You can’t have Darth Vadar wrestle Luke Skywalker, he said, or the Disney Lawyer Death Star would likely be deployed.)
If you prefer the painting canvas (16-by-20) to the wrestling canvas, Painting with a Twist at 611 South St. will offer classes ($37) on how to paint Chewbacca on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Painting with a Twist is BYOB, and aspiring artists and Chewbacca fans are encouraged to imbibe while learning.
Star Wars characters will be roller skating at the The Rolling Thunder Skating Rink, 7017 East Roosevelt Blvd., on Friday Dec. 20, 5-9 p.m. Families are invited to skate along ($7.50 for kids $8.50 for adults).
Regal Cinemas is offering a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. In addition to seeing the movie early, attendees will receive a collectible pin, lanyard, and a free large popcorn. Participating theaters are Regal Downingtown, Regal RiverView, Regal King of Prussia and Regal Warrington.
AMC is offering opening night fan events Dec. 19 at the AMC Deptford 8, AMC Hamilton, and the AMC Neshaminy, also with commemorative pins. Skywalker will command all of the premium formats, including the IMAX, RPX, 4DX (the seats that move) at Regal King of Prussia, and the Dolby Atmos theater at the new AMC Fashion District 8 in Center City, a dine-in theater where, AMC says, its mixologists are devising on a Star Wars-themed cocktail. AMC, by the way, welcomes cosplay, but has a rule against masks or face paint.
On Dec. 20, the Film Center is offering a Rise of Skywalker Use the Force ticket package — for $25, you get priority admission, pre-screening quizzo at 5:45 pm, special prizes and free popcorn throughout the movie, which starts at 6:45 p.m.
And on Dec. 27, the Film Center is hosting a matinee (at noon) kids’ day screening of Skywalker, part of a “themed afternoon, filled with Star Wars activities including making your own lightsaber, a STAR WARS red carpet and a costume parade, complete with giveaways.” $10 for adults, $8 for kids.
If you’re a Star Wars nut and a Quizzo fiend, this is your special time. In the coming weeks, there is Star Wars Quizzo and trivia up the Obi-Wazoo:
- Wed. Dec 11, 8 p.m., Trivia Night: Star Wars, Kildare’s Irish Pub, 18 West Gay St. West Chester, $10, eventbrite.com
- Thurs., Dec 12, 7:30 p.m.: Star Wars trivia, the Queen & Rook Game Cafe, 607 S. 2nd St., facebook.com
- Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m.: Star Wars Quizzo at the Wissahickon Brewing Company, 3705 W. School House Lane, $10, eventbrite.com
- Wed., Dec. 18, 9 p.m., Star Wars Quizzo at City Tap, 3925 Walnut St., free, eventbrite.com
- Fri. Dec. 20, 5:45 p.m., there will be a pre-screening Quizzo at the Film Center as part of the theater’s Use the Force ticket package (see below), 1412 Chestnut St., $25,
- Mon., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., Star Wars Pop Quiz at the The Pop Shop Collingswood, 729 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. Minimum food purchase required. facebook.com
Hardcore fans may also want to consider the nine-movie AMC Star Wars marathon. Nothing in the Philadelphia area, but if you willing to sit through 24 hours of Star Wars movies — because that’s almost exactly how long the marathon lasts (and about how long The Phantom Menace feels) — you might be willing to drive a couple hours to New York or Washington D.C., where AMC is staging these events.