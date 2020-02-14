This year, artists who have long made social commentary their métier have resolved to make their voices heard — among them, the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers, who just released The Unraveling, their state-of-the-nation statement. In “Thoughts and Prayers,” singer Patterson Hood seethes with frustration at hollow responses to gun violence. But he also wishes he could block out the ceaseless partisan racket. “White noise in my head, I think I need a filter, a pressure valve to keep from blowing up." (DBT plays Union Transfer Feb. 27.)