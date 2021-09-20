TV kept us such good company this year.

So the return of the annual Prime Time Emmy Awards to the Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater Sunday night was special.

The 73rd annual award ceremony wasn’t overindulgent. It was triumphant. The COVID-safe gathering of Hollywood A-listers — attendees were required to produced negative COVID test results within the last 48 hours — sparkled in subdued designer silhouettes and gave graceful, gratitude-filled speeches, doing their part to usher America into a new normal with humor and a bit of joy.

The night began with Cedric the Entertainer, LL Cool J, and Rita Wilson rapping about how this past year, TV had what we needed to the tune of the late Biz Markie’s hit “Just a Friend.” Reggie Watts, the band leader on The Late Late Show With James Corden and the instantly recognizable voice of veteran rapper M.C. Lyte, was responsible for the announcements.

The atmosphere was festive, but the night didn’t start out as a party for nominees with Philly ties.

British actor Brett Goldstein beat University of the Arts alum Carl Clemons-Hopkins in the category of outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category, for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. Clemons-Hopkins played Marcus, the low-key, funny assistant to glamorously cantankerous standup comedienne Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) in Hacks. Later that night, Smart won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a comedy for her role on the show.

Pitman native Madeline Brewer — the one-eyed Janine Lindo or Ofhoward in The Handmaid’s Tale — lost out to The Crown’s Gillian Anderson for the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series. Anderson won for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix series that dramatizes the goings on at Buckingham Palace.

Evan Peters won HBO’s Mare of Easttown’s first Emmy of the evening. He clinched the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel in the murder-mystery series set in a Philadelphia suburb. Peters expressed gratitude for “hoagies” and “homes” during his acceptance speech in a his darling Delco accent.

Red carpet

Sunday night’s Emmys capped off a week of return to the red carpet events starting with last Sunday’s MTV Music Awards and Monday night’s Met Gala. But Sunday night’s Emmys were the first awards in just under two years where everyone on the carpet was a Hollywood A-lister.

Sleek and sophisticated black dominated on both the men and women. Although Pose star Billy Porter’s Ashi Studio, wide-legged pantsuit with its pleated winged shirt and wide-legged pants was the winner. “Interestingly enough it was supposed to go all the way to the floor,” said the 51-year old nominee for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. “When it came in, I started playing with the shapes in the mirror. They feel like wings. I mean, I am the fairy godmother.” Porter said referring to his role in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella.

Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang, nominee for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, cut a sleek silhouette in a Zegna suit and a pair of silver, closed-toed chunky boots by Asian designer Syro. Meanwhile, Kerri Russell, Rita Wilson, Mare of Easttown’s Kate Winslet and Jean Smart were well-dressed in bodycon black, too.

Jewel-toned hues — namely green and teal — gave us a pop of hope. Pose’s M.J. Rodriguez in Versace Atelier, Yahara Shahidi in 1950s-inspired Dior and Jason Sudeikis in a crushed velvet Tom Ford tuxedo were bold in hue, but calming in vibe. Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer wore a color-block teal suit by Jason Lambert Design and twice-nominated Kenan Thompson — he’s up for outstanding actor (Kenan) and outstanding supporting actor in a comedy (Saturday Night Live) — gave the red carpet life in a pink tux.