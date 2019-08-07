You would be within your rights to pooh-pooh the actor cast in this role. It’s erstwhile A.A. Milne and all-around movie milquetoast Domhnall Gleeson, looking like he got lost on his way to a romantic comedy, but it’s not all Gleeson’s fault — there is mismatch of tone and content throughout The Kitchen, which is never sure how to pair its lurid turns of plot with its intersectional feminist ambitions. Ruby, for instance, is a Harlem woman who tells the other women that her road to independence has had extra obstacles.