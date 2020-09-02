Still, “it’s helpful to see guidelines,” Goldenberg said. “For example, we have already planned to update our HVAC filtration system to what is recommended. So this is a very helpful and clear checklist to make sure that … when we are ready to reopen, and capacities can increase that make it reasonable for us to do so, that we will we will be able to. But, yeah, I would be surprised if any theater opened on Sept. 8.”