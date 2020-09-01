Economic relief came for some while anxiety worsened for others on Monday, as owners of New Jersey restaurants, movie theaters, and performance venues were cleared to resume indoor operations starting Friday, but some Pennsylvanians braced to lose their homes or apartments as the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired.

As about two dozen protesters in Philadelphia called on state officials to extend the moratorium on evictions as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office confirmed Monday that he does not have the legal authority to do so.

The ban on evictions and foreclosures, put in place to help renters and homeowners struggling due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, can only be extended if the legislature acts, a spokesperson for the governor said.

Democrats in the state House of Representatives on Monday introduced a package of bills they say would help renters and homeowners, including a proposal to grant Wolf the ability to further extend the moratorium. For now, its expiration clears the way for thousands of eviction proceedings that were put on hold to resume.

“What did they give you?” Kayla Watkins, 24, asked fellow demonstrators outside Philadelphia Municipal Court, referring to politicians. “They gave you $1,200 and a prayer. I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t pay rent for months.”

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement brought long-awaited news. Along with movie theaters and indoor dining, indoor concert venues and performing arts centers can reopen on Friday.

Restaurants are permitted to operate at 25% capacity; movie theaters and performance venues will be capped at 25% capacity or 150 patrons, whichever is less. Moviegoers who buy tickets together may sit together, but otherwise patrons must be distanced.

“Let’s get back to gyms tomorrow, some amount of indoor dining on Friday, back to school next week,” Murphy said. “Again, none of that may be totally, completely, like-it-was-in-the-old-days normal. But those are big steps that we’re going to take together.”

Restaurants must adhere to strict disinfection practices, maintain robust ventilation systems, and post informational signs. Diners will have to remain at their tables except when going to bathrooms and wear masks when not seated, and people who don’t feel well should stay home, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Murphy also increased the capacity limits for weddings, religious celebrations, funerals and political activities from 100 people to the lesser of either 25% capacity or 150 people.

“There is no room for error and no excuse for being a knucklehead,” Murphy said. “Let’s enjoy eating indoors again, or going to a movie, or celebrating with friends — safely and responsibly.”

The United States surpassed six million confirmed cases on Sunday.