Violinist Miriam Fried and pianist Jonathan Biss (March 24-27). Chemistry between musicians is highly variable even without any other complicating factors, but this Philadelphia Chamber Music Society recital comes with a formidable one. Fried and Biss are mother and son. They have performed together before, but not in Philadelphia since 2013. The program includes Debussy, Janacek, and Mozart’s alternately exuberant and ethereal K. 526 Sonata for Violin and Piano. In-person tickets are sold out, but the concert will be available online for three days. (215-569-8080, pcmsconcerts.org)