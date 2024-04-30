Leslie Odom Jr., Jonathan Groff, Adam Blackstone, and others nominated for Tony Awards

Philadelphia native Leslie Odom Jr. received a nomination for best leading actor in the buzzy revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch for the Tony Awards on Tuesday. The play, which concluded its Broadway run in February, will air on PBS’ Great Performances in May.

The Broadway star, who grew up in East Oak Lane, was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame in April. Since then, Odom Jr. was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024. He returns to City of Brotherly Love for a show at the Miller Theater on May 1.

Advertisement

Alongside Odom Jr., several of Philadelphia’s multitalented stars scored nods for the 77th Tony Awards.

Odom’s fellow Hamilton star Jonathan Groff received a nomination for best leading actor for the musical Merrily We Roll Along, running till July 7 at New York City’s Hudson Theatre. The Lancaster, Pa. native costars with Daniel Radcliffe (nominated for best featured actor in a musical) in this musical featuring composer Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Philly-born Sky Lakota-Lynch was nominated for best featured actor in a musical. Lakota-Lynch, who was previously a part of Dear Evan Hansen’s Broadway cast, plays Johnny Cade in The Outsiders, a musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and movie by Francis Ford Coppola. It runs on Broadway till Sept. 1.

Emmy award-winning music director and Grammy-nominated musician Adam Blackstone, a University of the Arts in Philadelphia alum, received a nomination for best orchestrations in Hell’s Kitchen, along with composer and conductor Tom Kitt. The musical from 16-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys runs through September.

And the new musical Suffs garnered six nominations — including best new musical and best book of a musical. Playwright and composer Shaina Taub’s musical about the women’s suffragist movement playing at the Music Box Theatre focuses on South Jersey’s Alice Paul. The musical runs through Sept. 1.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third consecutive year, the 77th Tony Awards will be held on June 16 at New York City’s David H. Koch Theater. It will be broadcast on CBS.