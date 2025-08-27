Longtime 6abc leader makes the ‘difficult decision’ to step down

Once described by Jim Gardner as “the guy who keeps the lights on” at 6abc, Bernie Prazenica is now following his former anchor out the door.

Prazenica, the station’s longtime president and general manager, is retiring after 17 years leading Philly’s most-watched local newscast. Prazencia made the announcement to staff Tuesday, calling it a “difficult decision” to walk away.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my life to be part of the incredible legacy of WPVI, and an honor to work alongside all of you,” Prazenica said in a note to the station’s staff.

Prazenica’s final day will be at the end of the year. ABC did not announce who would be replacing him.

A Temple grad, Prazenica’s career began in Pittsburgh in 1982, followed by stops in Richmond, Va. and Raleigh N.C., where he also served as president and general manager. He returned to Philadelphia in 1994 and took over running 6abc in 2007, where he’s become the longest-serving general manager in the station’s history.

During his tenure, Prazenica continued the dominance of Action News in Philadelphia, where it’s been the city’s most-watched local news broadcast for nearly 50 years. He also oversaw the completion of a new office and studios on City Avenue in 2009, right next to the station’s old newsroom.

“If it were up to me it would be another four decades,” Debra OConnell, the president of ABC News Group, which overseas both ABC News and the company’s local stations. “Bernie is that wonderful combination of no-nonsense, roll up your sleeve practicality, competitive drive and compassion that make a great leader.”

