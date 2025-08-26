Retired Eagles star Brandon Graham lands a new TV gig

Brandon Graham is poised to be the Eagles next national TV star.

Graham, the trash-talking Super Bowl champ who retired in March after 15 seasons with the Birds, is joining the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football as a guest analyst throughout the season, the Inquirer has learned.

Advertisement

His first appearance on the show will be Wednesday, Sept. 3, and he’s expected to appear frequently on the popular morning show throughout the season.

Good Morning Football will film from NFL Films headquarters in Mount Laurel, N.J. next week leading up to Thursday night’s season opener between the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Though Graham will join the show remotely.

Puck’s John Ourand was first to report Graham’s NFL Network role.

Graham’s interest in the media goes back to his playing days, where he would regularly spar with former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn and others following games. He also participated in the NFL’s broadcast boot camp program last year and appeared as a guest host on ESPN.

He also hosted a weekly show on 94.1 WIP for nine seasons, most recently alongside Howard Eskin. It was during a remote broadcast with Graham on Dec. 9 that Eskin got into an altercation with a female employee at the station, the Inquirer reported, leading to his sudden departure from WIP.

Graham also made waves after commenting on his WIP show in December about a lack of communication between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Graham, who was sidelined at the time with an injury, clarified he made an “assumption” based on a video of Brown speaking with reporters and hadn’t spoke with either of his teammates before going on the air.

“I didn’t know all the details,” Graham told reporters the next day. “And I was just like, dang, like, I really just saw everything that y’all saw with the video, and I just was reacting to that. And I should have used a little more logic on it.”

It’s unclear if Graham plans to bring back his show to WIP this season. A spokesperson for Audacy, WIP’s parent company, declined to comment. Graham last hosted the show in January ahead of the Super Bowl.

As for Good Morning Football, the show has undergone a number of changes in recent years, including a move to Los Angeles (despite airing live at 8 a.m. Eastern) and the departures of Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager, and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Friend of the Eagles Kyle Brandt remains a full-time co-host alongside Jamie Erdahl and Sherree Burruss. Former linebacker Manti Te‘o, best known for being catfished, joins the show as a permanent host this season.

Graham’s addition to the show comes after ESPN agreed to purchase the NFL Network and the league’s other media assets. The NFL also received a 10% ownership stake in ESPN, estimated to be worth between $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion.

The deal still has to be approved by federal regulators, which isn’t expected to happen until next year at the soonest. But if Graham is looking to follow former teammate Jason Kelce over to ESPN, it isn’t the worst audition.