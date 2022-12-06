It seems almost unthinkable, but longtime 6abc anchor Jim Gardner will deliver his final Action News broadcast later this month.

Gardner, 74, is retiring after nearly 45 years on the air in Philadelphia. Rick Williams has already taken over for Gardner on the 11 p.m. edition of Action News.

His replacement at 6 p.m. will be Brian Taff, the station announced Tuesday.

“During my time at Action News, Jim Gardner has become much more than a mentor to me — he’s been a dear friend, a trusted confidant, and a guide for which I’m unendingly grateful,” Taff said in a statement. “He will never be replaced on Action News at 6, but it’s the professional honor of a lifetime to be asked to succeed him. It is an important distinction.”

“The baton I am being handed from him has been used to orchestrate the decades-long construction of our foundation ― one built on honesty, integrity, and trust. I intend to honor and build upon that legacy with every single word, every single night,” Taff added.

Taff currently co-anchors the noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. He joined the station in 2009.

Gardner’s final 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 21. He was honored during the station’s coverage of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving parade, and said goodbye to Action News at 11 back in January.

“Nobody is more grateful than I for the special, no, unique relationship between Action News and you, our viewers,” Gardner said to end the broadcast. “In a sense, we made a bargain long ago — we give you our respect and commitment to honest and fair reporting, and you give us your trust.”

“And thank you for allowing me into your homes so late at night for the past 45 years. I have never taken your hospitality for granted,” Gardner added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.