Bette Midler wants to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on ‘Abbott Elementary.’ That’s a good idea.

As far as we are concerned, legendary songstress and actress Bette Midler has the right idea.

On Sunday, Midler announced on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, she wants to play Melissa Schemmenti’s (played by Lisa Ann Walter) mom on ABC’s hit mockumentary Abbott Elementary.

“Since I’m now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother on Abbott Elementary.” Midler said. “If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.”

We are not alone in our approval, there were 732K views and 22K likes. And most of them were #teamBette with comments ranging from “This is perfection” to “Umm, yes, absolutely please.”

The feisty red heads would make a great mom/daughter duo. Schemmenti, the long time second grade teacher at Abbott from South Philly who knows the Philly bruisers — you know, the people who get rugs for free — is a take-no-shorts fan favorite. Her salty relationship with her sister, Kristin Marie, a teacher at a rival school, makes her even more endearing.

Add Midler to this familial comedic mix as an over-involved mom and retired schoolteacher, who always has something to say about everything, and you’ve got a recipe for a contentious, lovable family dynamic that we know will be hilarious.

Midler, 78, is just 18 years older than Walter. Not only will we have hot-tempered mother/daughter drama, they will technically have grown up together.

This made on television relationship just keeps getting better and better.

We hope Brunson got the social media memo.