Abbott Elementary is back for its second season — and like the first, this one is bringing plenty of Philly references with it.

The show made waves nationally in its first season, ultimately taking home three Emmys and an ABC ratings record for its comedic portrayal of the Philadelphia public school system. But here in Philadelphia, we fell in love with how authentically Philly the show feels, thanks to creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson.

A West Philadelphia native, Brunson last year told us that Abbott’s Philly-ness is by design, saying that she hopes it will be the most Philly show on TV next to Mare of Easttown. And if you followed along on our breakdown of the Philly references in season one, it was pretty much spot on.

In fact, in the first season, we counted more than five dozen Philly references. And this season stands to have a lot more — if only because its a full 22-episode run, compared 13 episodes last season.

That’s a whole lot of room for more Philly. So we’re again keeping a running list of all the Philly things to be seen in the Abbott’s second season. We’ll keep updating as episodes air, but here’s what to look out for so far:

Episode 1: “Development Day”

In season two’s premiere, we join the Abbott Elementary teachers as they head back to school before students begin their fall semester. Janine, fresh off her breakup with Tariq in season one (and having money troubles as a result), is ready as ever to start teaching, and has big plans to welcome the students back in the most Philly way possible.