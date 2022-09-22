Abbott Elementary is back for its second season — and like the first, this one is bringing plenty of Philly references with it.
The show made waves nationally in its first season, ultimately taking home three Emmys and an ABC ratings record for its comedic portrayal of the Philadelphia public school system. But here in Philadelphia, we fell in love with how authentically Philly the show feels, thanks to creator, writer, and star Quinta Brunson.
A West Philadelphia native, Brunson last year told us that Abbott’s Philly-ness is by design, saying that she hopes it will be the most Philly show on TV next to Mare of Easttown. And if you followed along on our breakdown of the Philly references in season one, it was pretty much spot on.
In fact, in the first season, we counted more than five dozen Philly references. And this season stands to have a lot more — if only because its a full 22-episode run, compared 13 episodes last season.
That’s a whole lot of room for more Philly. So we’re again keeping a running list of all the Philly things to be seen in the Abbott’s second season. We’ll keep updating as episodes air, but here’s what to look out for so far:
Episode 1: “Development Day”
In season two’s premiere, we join the Abbott Elementary teachers as they head back to school before students begin their fall semester. Janine, fresh off her breakup with Tariq in season one (and having money troubles as a result), is ready as ever to start teaching, and has big plans to welcome the students back in the most Philly way possible.
Janine arrives at Abbott to a huge Eagles tailgate party. When she complains that it’s “development week” for the teachers, principal Ava (Janelle James) sets her straight: “Here’s a development. You either gotta park on the street, or give me $50 for your spot.” Everyone who’s ever been to the sports complex in South Philly felt that.
Custodian Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) welcomes Janine back, and enthusiastically tells her that “this year’s going to be different.” Not because of anything good going on at Abbott, but because “the Eagles got AJ Brown, baby.”
Fellow teacher Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) spent her summer down the shore with Gary, her season one fling. Her fondest memory was “the smell of cigarettes and vinegar,” because it reminds her of her childhood. Starting off season two by roasting Jersey — nice.
Janine plans a mixer for teachers, which she has catered with food from Dunkin’ and viral Philly restaurant Danny’s Wok, which also was a reference in the first season.
Now, for the big reveal: Janine secured none other than Flyers mascot Gritty as a special guest for the first day of school. He is, Janine says, “the only celebrity that matters” (true), and “America’s favorite orange furry sweetheart” (also true). She got him as a guest by “pretending to slip on a beer can at the Flyers arena.”
Gregory (Tyler James Williams), like the rest of Philly when first introduced to the Flyers mascot, doesn’t “get Gritty.” Melissa, like all of Philadelphia now, gets very angry with him because of that.
After announcing Gritty, Janine gets a phone call, and Jacob (Chris Perfetti) assumes it is Gritty (it’s not). He asks whether Gritty’s area code is 215 or 267, shouting out the city’s two predominant area codes.
Gregory laments the workload teachers face at Abbott, and Barbara (Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph), mocks him, saying, “Welcome to the Philly public school system, where you never have what you need.” That’s not really a joke so much as a fact.
Janine ended up parking outside the tailgating area on the street, and gets booted by what can only be described as a store-brand PPA agent. She asks for help from the very South Philly Melissa, but she doesn’t know anyone in parking enforcement — just “a guy in enforcement, but that’s a last-resort kind of call.”
Gritty mistakenly shows up the school early, and as best we can tell, it’s the actual Gritty — not a knockoff. Janine gets frustrated, and, again, like all of Philly at our introduction to the mascot, says, “What the hell, Gritty?” They later hug, which is how we all feel about him now.
Ava calls someone “oldhead.” Philly slang lives on.
Gritty closes the episode with a flash of his bulbous bellybutton, a belly dance, and a butt shake. Gregory, like (you guessed it) all of us, is now a fan.