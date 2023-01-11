‘Abbott Elementary’ is coming back for a third season

Fresh off a victorious night at the Golden Globes, Quinta Brunson announced that her beloved Philadelphia sitcom Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season. She tweeted the news on Wednesday.

“Wild 24 hours!” Brunson wrote before shouting out the show’s recent awards and nominations and adding: “Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 3!”

Brunson, who stars as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, won best actress in a comedy or musical TV series. Tyler James Williams, who plays Brunson’s will-they-won’t-they love interest Gregory Eddie, won best supporting actor in a comedy or musical television series. The show took home the Globe for best television series comedy or musical.

Philadelphian Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays veteran teacher Barbara Howard, and Janelle James, who plays principal Ava Coleman, were both nominated for best performance by a supporting actress in a television series and lost to Ozark’s Julia Garner. Not one to be ignored, though, Ralph has been trending on Twitter for her unforgettable response to the red carpet question, “What would you want to tell your 15-year-old self right now?”

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin,” Ralph says before adding: “There is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips.” She’s one of Abbott’s most popular characters.

The mockumentary-style comedy series follows a group of dedicated and quirky teachers at a public school in West Philadelphia. Since premiering in December 2021, Abbott has been an instant hit that has been credited with bringing the broadcast sitcom back to life. The second season is currently airing on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.

“Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers,” Channing Dungey, the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series.”

In more Abbott news, the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced two nominations today: Brunson is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series and the entire cast is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

These are just the most recent accolades Abbott has earned. In 2022, the show received seven Emmy nods and won three. Brunson made history as only the second Black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing. Ralph won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and delivered an emotional speech, partly in song.

Abbott isn’t just wildly popular and funny — it’s also quintessentially Philly. Brunson named the titular school after her Andrew Hamilton Elementary teacher Joyce Abbott. In her efforts to give back to her hometown, she has also donated funds and supplies to some Philadelphia schools. Abbott’s hilarious dialogue is full of Philly references, and we’ve been updating our growing list of all of them.