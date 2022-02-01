We all know how TV shows and movies set or filmed in the Philly area usually go: a cheesesteak reference or two (looking at you, Brittany Runs a Marathon), some pandering to our love of the Birds (hi, Silver Linings Playbook), maybe a run up the Art Museum steps (sorry, In Her Shoes). A bunch of stuff happens in between, roll credits.

But ABC’s Abbott Elementary, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC, isn’t the typical Philly show. It’s actually, you know, funny, and somehow intangibly more Philly than many projects that have come before it. The show follows a group of Philadelphia teachers at the eponymous (and drastically underfunded) Abbott Elementary in a The Office-style mockumentary.

As for it’s undeniable Philly-ness, that’s attributable to series creator Quinta Brunson — a West Philly native who also writes, produces, and stars in the show. And, sure, she lives in Los Angeles now, but Brunson seems to eat, sleep, and breathe Philly. As she told the Inquirer last year, she once got so homesick for her hometown, which “has culture coming up through the cracks of the sidewalks,” that she threw a party to “replicate the Philly feeling I’d been missing.”

» READ MORE: There’s a new sitcom about Philly public schools. So we asked a city teacher to review it

That love for the city comes out strongly in Abbott, which Brunson said she wants to be the most Philly show next to Mare of Easttown. And the show, now at just about the midpoint for its first season, is kind of nailing it. Plus, it also features the first lady of the 7th Senatorial District herself, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Jim Gardner-loving veteran teacher Barbara Howard.

With all that in mind, we decided to start a running list of all the Philly things to be seen in Abbott Elementary. We’ll keep it updated as episodes air, but here’s what to look out for:

Episode 1 — “Pilot”

The show’s debut episode introduces the series from the perspective of a documentary crew doing a piece on teachers working at underfunded schools, and Abbott Elementary fits the bill. Among the most Philly moments in the episode:

Janine (Brunson) laments underfunding at the school, saying that there’s no money in the district, but the city is “doing a multi-million-dollar renovation to the Eagles’ stadium down the street from here.”

Janine’s coworker, Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti), declines to get cheesesteaks (shamefully spelled “cheese steaks” in Hulu’s subtitles) from the corner store with her because the counter guy calls him “white boy.” A fellow teacher, Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) says that’s a term of endearment to someone like Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, but to someone like Jacob, it’s an insult.

Melissa, an alarmingly South Philly Italian lady, asks the camera crew if they are Sicilian (they are not), Italian (also no), or from South Philly (still no). She suspects they are working with the police because they are none of those things.

Janine had been searching for a new rug for her classroom, and ultimately ends up with an Eagles one from the stadium project thanks to — you guessed it — Melissa’s connections in construction.

Abbott Elementary Airs 9 p.m. Tuesdays on 6ABC. i-circle_black

Episode 2 — “Light Bulb”

This episode focuses on an electrical issue at the school, which has been causing partial power outages. And, considering there’s a heat wave in Philly that’s causing 90-degree temps in February (thanks, global warming), the kids and teachers need power to keep cool. But, frankly, it’s really all about an appearance from Jim Gardner, who kicks off the episode with a brief appearance on a school TV as Abbott’s teacher’s crowd around to watch:

In one of the most Philly moves of all time, the episode kicks off with the Action News theme song.

“We love Action News. We get in early just to watch it. It just calms you down after wanting to take a wrench to someone’s side mirror in traffic,” Melissa says. Truer words have never been spoken.

Well, except for this take from another teacher, Barbara Howard (Ralph), on Gardner: “I’m a proud, married Christian woman, and I love my husband. But there’s something about that Jim Gardner.” She swoons over his “non-region diction,” and ability to order a burrito bowl at Chipotle “handsomely.”

In trying to fix the school’s power issues, Janine messes with its fuse panel — but can’t make sense of it because all the switches are named after Boyz II Men songs like “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and, of course, “Motownphilly.” This is important later.

The power ultimately goes all the way out, and to keep the kids cool, staff members open up a fire hydrant for them to play in. Incidentally, that’s illegal in real life, which somehow makes it more endearingly Philly.

Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), the school’s janitor returns to Abbott after a fishing trip and fixes the power. He’s the only one who can do it, because he’s the only one who knows the Boyz II Men code for the fuse panel, which somehow involves the lyrics from “I’ll Make Love to You” (this, Mr. Johnson says, is his “system”).

Episode 3 — “Wishlist”

The series’ third episode deals with classroom wishlists that Abbott’s educators use to get the supplies. Written by stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy, an Oregon native, this one isn’t overtly Philly like the first two installments (which Brunson wrote), but there is a kind of interesting parallel to real life Philly schools.

Supply wishlists are a common in real life these days, with some 94% of U.S. educators paying for supplies for which they aren’t reimbursed. In the show, the teachers and principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) use social media to promote their lists and try to get them fulfilled with online help.

But in reality, a Texas teacher named Courtney Jones started a “#clearthelists” hashtag on social media in 2019 for that exact purpose, and ended up getting donations from some 400,000 people, she told the Inquirer that year. At the time, an estimated 30,000 educators participated in the effort, and it ended up helping a number of local teachers get what they need to teach. Admittedly, though, Abbott’s take is a lot funnier.

Episode 4 — “New Tech”

Abbott Elementary sees a new computer program instituted at the school that’s designed to help the kids learn reading skills. So, naturally, from a Philly perspective, this one focuses in the region’s vocabulary and history:

» READ MORE: ‘Abbott Elementary’ brings ‘jawn,’ ‘boul,’ and other Philly words to network TV | The Grammarian

Janine teaches the kids “sight words” — or, words that kids can recognize without having to sound them out — which Philly has plenty of. To help, she teaches her students “Philly slang” words like jawn, ard (or “alright”), boul (alternate spelling “bul,” meaning “boy,” but there are a number of different spellings in reality), hoagie, oldhead, bid (essentially a funny person), and cheesesteak (which the captions spell correctly this time). Hearing a room full of kids saying these words together is peak civic pride.

Jacob describes Melissa as a “Southern Philly type,” which is not how anyone refers to South Philly. Intimidated by Melissa’s reaction, Jacob calls South Philly “the best part of our beautiful city,” and says that he loves “how you guys will just, like, park anywhere.”

Incidentally, Jacob is teaching a unit on Philly labor unions and how “many of them started in South Philly.” Melissa, who, as a Philadelphia Italian, has connections in that arena, and gets a former strike captain, Vinny (or, “The Tire Iron,” as he prefers to be called), to speak to his class. The kids unionize and go on strike, demanding pop-quizzes stop.

Vinny, it turns out, is freshly free from prison, and needs to complete 100 hours of community service to have his record cleared. This episode aired two days before Bobby Henon resigned from City Council after being convicted of a slew of charges in a federal corruption trial alongside labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty.

Melissa offers what could be seen as a great indictment of Philly transplants: “This is the problem I have with people like you. You want to romanticize this city, but you won’t acknowledge the truth. Like, you want to run up the Rocky steps, but you can’t take a punch in the face.”

Even better, she later adds what is basically a more eloquent version of “no one likes us, we don’t care”: “You’re trying to sanitize this place and its history. It doesn’t need it. This is who we are — the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Episode 5 — “Student Transfer”

Here, Janine gets a negative teacher review online, and decides to redeem herself when a student, Courtney gets transferred into her class from Melissa, who is a more experienced educator:

Courtney, Ava says, may have been transferred because of a “Meek Mill-Drake feud” with one of her classmates.

The transfer has Janine feeling like “the Allen Iverson of teachers,” which would make Melissa “that guy he stepped over once.” This is a reference to Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue, which happened more than 20 years ago, but is still one of the most iconic sports moments in recent Philly NBA history.