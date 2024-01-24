Amanda Seyfried rode along with Philly police in Kensington to prepare for mini-series role

Allentown-born actress Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore were in Philadelphia Tuesday for a ride-along with police in Kensington to research for a forthcoming mini-series based on Moore’s bestselling book Long Bright River.

Set in Kensington, Moore’s book tells the story of Mickey, a beat cop who begins a desperate search for her sister, who is struggling with heroin addiction, after she goes missing. It’s loosely inspired by Moore’s experiences volunteering as a creative writing teacher at St. Francis Inn, a long-running neighborhood soup kitchen and shelter.

Seyfried will play Mickey in the mini-series based on the book, which was originally optioned as a film in 2018. The 26th Police District — whose domain includes parts of Kensington — shared photos on Facebook of Seyfried and Moore posing with officers.

“The 26th District was honored to host actress Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore for a ride along today,” the post read. “Thank you to our officers who provided the ride along tour of the district.”

Filming for Long Bright River began in 2024 and has taken place in New York City thus far. The mini-series will stream on Peacock.