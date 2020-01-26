I’m very interested in family dynamics — all of my books have difficult family situations at the center of them and this one’s no different. It’s being positioned as a thriller or literary suspense. But what initially sparked my interest in it was the family at the heart of it. The conflicts between the different members of the family felt similar to a lot of conflict that has existed in my own family, within and outside the realm of addiction. Any time I make the decision to write a book, I know it’s going to take me four years, and I know it has to be propelled by some deep emotional urge. There’s certainly a small autobiographical spark, like for all my books.