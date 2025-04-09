Bethenny Frankel’s coming to Philly. Here’s where we think she should go.

Philadelphians, prepare your chicken salad recs: Bethenny Frankel is coming to Philly — and she’s asking for advice.

Best known for her time on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City and for founding the Skinnygirl cocktail brand, the TV personality has developed a second act as a chronic TikToker who posts candid reviews of beauty products, luxury grocers, and — oddly enough — mayonnaise-based deli salads.

Frankel announced on TikTok Wednesday that she’d be visiting Philly in the near future.

“OK my Philly people, I’ve got a trip coming up. Where am I going?” Frankel said in a short video she posted from her bed, rocking white PJs and holding a green Stanley cup. “I have some ideas, but I want a blank slate for you, a blank canvas for you to paint for me.”

Within hours of posting, Frankel’s video had been viewed nearly 50,000 times and had more than a thousand fan comments, with recommendations ranging from Parc and Angelo’s to Isgro’s Pastries and “my house.”

But where should Frankel actually go? We took it upon ourselves to make an itinerary, based on commonly known facts about the celeb. Here are our six recommendations.

1. Chicken salad for the ultimate chicken salad fan

Frankel’s not shy about her love for — maybe even obsession with — a good quality chicken salad. During her early years on Real Housewives and more recently in her TikTok content, the star has talked about how versatile, easy, and healthy the spread can be.

For Frankel, the perfect chicken salad must be made with shredded chicken (never chunky!), dill, and a little bit of mustard. Adding nuts or grapes is blasphemous.

In Philly, there’s no shortage of places to go to get your chicken salad fix. On Reddit, favorites include Torchwood Cafe (whose self-proclaimed famous version unfortunately includes cranberries and walnuts), 3J’s (which makes a spicy version), and Koch’s Deli.

For something less traditional, Oyster House offers a version that comes alongside fried oysters that Inquirer food critic Craig Laban described as “something you’ll eat only in Philly.”

2. Caviar bumps and bagels

We know Frankel appreciates the finer things in life, particularly caviar. Her signature order is a scooped bagel with cottage cheese and caviar on top. It only makes sense for her to stop by Biederman’s in the Italian Market to get her fix of smoked fish, caviar, and bagels all at one place.

And if she’d like to go carb-free later, Frankel can also stop by the Biederman’s caviar kiosk location near the Four Seasons (which feels like a place she’d stay) for a quick caviar bump on the go. Talk about a perfect day.

» READ MORE: Biederman’s Specialty Foods in the Italian Market is smoked fish heaven

3. Shopping high and low at Boyd’s and TJMaxx

Frankel has made shopping at both high- and low-end stores a personality trait on TikTok, where she offers advice on which designer accessories to invest in her Handbag and Jewelry University series. She also has lots to say about what makes for a good shopping experience, whether it’s at TJ Maxx or a Chanel store.

We think Frankel should start her day at the iconic Philadelphia clothier Boyds, where buying a bag from Bottega Venetta or a dress from Balmain can set customers back thousands. From there, Frankel can head down to the only combination TJMaxx and HomeGoods store in Philly on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia (for balance, of course).

4. The Erewhon of Philly for a smoothie

Frankel is a health food girlie and has mentioned her appreciation for finer health food markets, like Erewhon, on social media in the past. So it only makes sense that she tries Philly’s less expensive but just as delicious take on Erewhon smoothies at Riverwards Produce.

Smoothies from the Old City grocer are topped with art, dressed with coconut cream, and drizzled with bright syrups. Customers liken them to the drinks from the expensive Los Angeles grocery chain, snapping photos and videos for social media. And clocking in at around $8 for 16 ounces, it’s a win for the famously frugal Frankel, who loves a deal.

5. N/A bar since she’s abstaining

Though she’s known for her drink empire, Skinnygirl, Frankel shared recently that she was abstaining from drinking alcohol.

That’s not an issue in Philly, which has seen a slew of spirit-free options popping up at menus and stand-alone bars across the city. In fact, here’s an entire list of N/A options.

We suspect Frankel could really appreciate Bar Palmina, a nonalcoholic bar in Fishtown run by Nikki Graziano, who nearly died from alcohol-related acute liver failure and vowed to abstain after receiving a “miracle” transplant.

With drinks like the Union Bird, featuring spirit-free tequila, green juice, lime, and honey, Graziano’s goal was to re-create the entire bar experience for sober patrons.

6. A Jewish-inspired elevated dinner

Finally, since Frankel has spoken about her Jewish heritage and identity in interviews, a cozy specially curated dinner with elements from her faith might hit the spot.

For that we have two recommendations: Miss Rachel’s Pantry or Her Place Supper Club, depending on dietary desires and availability.

Both are exclusive, require reservations and pre-planning, and entail decadent coursed prix fixe meals. Both also infuse some Jewish elements, but aren’t strictly Jewish or kosher.

Miss Rachel’s features an all-vegan menu and is known for its matzo ball soup, among other veganized comfort food dishes. Her Place curates a menu every two weeks melding French, Italian, and Jewish culinary influences, complimented by seasonal wine and cocktail menus.

Both options feel like dining in someone’s living room rather than a restaurant, a perfect grande finale to this very Frankel day.

Disclosure: Miss Rachel’s Pantry chef-owner Rachel Klein is the daughter of Inquirer food reporter Michael Klein. He was not involved in any discussions about recommendations for Bethenny Frankel’s Philadelphia visit.