There’s a new zero proof bar in town. Bar Palmina opens in Fishtown this May.

In 2022, Nikki Graziano nearly died from alcohol-related acute liver failure, ending up in an ICU. Following a “miracle” liver transplant, she vowed to live her life alcohol-free.

A year into her recovery, Graziano struggled to find a sense of normalcy in her social life, discouraged by the scarcity of alcohol-free environments in the city and disappointed by the zero-proof product selection at local stores.

But come late spring, the South Philly resident hopes to change that for other sober Philadelphians. This May, Graziano will open Bar Palmina, a zero-proof cocktail bar in Fishtown, named after her beloved nonna.

“I want to offer the same social aspects of a regular bar without the alcohol,” she said.

Nikki Graziano

From pop-up to brick-and-mortar

The concept for Bar Palmina began in 2023 with a three-month pop-up in Kensington, funded by GoFundMe donations and ifundwomen, a funding platform for women entrepreneurs. Located within the Matchbook, a space owned by True Hand Society tattoo company, Graziano offered various nonalcoholic cocktails from October to December.

Encouraged by the pop-up’s success, Graziano, who previously worked in the photography industry, decided to take the leap and open a permanent location. She’s using a crowdfunding loan through Honeycomb Credit, which allows businesses to borrow money from investors.

And Fishtown was the perfect location for Graziano.

“It just seemed a better fit socially — the general crowd that’s around the area is younger and more open to new things.”

What to expect at Bar Palmina

The 1,200-square-foot space will feature nonalcoholic cocktails made with seasonal ingredients (think floral and tropical sippers for the May opening) and brands like Monday, Spiritless, and Lyres.

Philadelphia’s ever-growing sober curious movement, also referred to as spirt-free, nonalcoholic, zero-proof, or N/A, has grown over the years with an influx of zero-proof wine, beer, and other spirits offered at local bars, restaurants, stores, and festivals.

Experimenting in her home kitchen, using products from Herman’s Coffee in South Philly, taught Graziano to craft drinks centered on alcohol-free spirits, rather than trying to mimic traditional alcoholic cocktails.

While the menu is still being finalized, folks can anticipate 10 to 15 cocktails with rotating specials, that can be enjoyed at the 8 to 10-seater bar, wall-mounted tables, or in a cozy lounge area equipped with sofas and coffee tables.

Graziano also plans to offer a snack menu, potentially featuring local food trucks and pop-up chefs. The end goal is to build out a small kitchen to serve small plates.

Bar Palmina will open from 2 or 3 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., possibly extending hours on weekends and starting earlier on Sundays. Activities like trivia nights and soccer game screenings are on the cards.

“Everyone has a different story with their sobriety, and the goal [of the bar] is to be a safe space for [all Philadelphians],” she said. “I’m most excited for folks to see how easy and natural socializing without alcohol can be.”

Bar Palmina

📍1306 N. Front St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 🌐 barpalmina.com, 📷 @barpalmina