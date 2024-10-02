America has a new favorite dad. It’s Charles L. of the Philly suburbs, a contestant on ABC’s first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The 66-year-old retired financial analyst — whose full name is Charles Ling — grew up in rural China before moving to the United States. His original Bachelorette bio said he lives in Philadelphia and we’ve since come to find out he lives in Malvern, Chester County.

He’s a father of two looking for a second chance at love. And, it turns out, he’s adorable.

Since the Sept. 18 premiere of The Golden Bachelorette, starring 61-year-old Joan Vassos and a slate of 24 potential suitors, Ling has cemented himself as a fan favorite for his wholesome nature and quintessential dad energy. Even the show’s host, Jesse Palmer, called Ling “a national treasure” in a recent interview.

“I totally get why America has fallen so hard for Charles L.,” Palmer said. “He’s legendary. I love the guy.”

Palmer also recalled explaining the rules of the show to Ling.

“I was trying to explain how the dates work, and if you go on a one-on-one date, you don’t get a rose, you gotta pack your bag,” Palmer said. “He [Ling] asked me to re-explain everything again, but that’s who he is.”

It’s true, Ling has come off as curious and analytical throughout his screen time on the show. When the men move into the “Bachelor Mansion” where they’ll be living, Ling can be seen scoping out the kitchen, examining the cabinets and fridge — “Oh, boy! They have a humongous refrigerator!” he quipped at one point. Fans have called the scene (and honestly, most of Ling’s scenes) a humanizing moment compared to the traditional veneer Bachelor Nation is used to.

On X and other social media platforms, fans have gushed over Ling’s sweet temperament, humor, and his hope to find love again (he’s a widower whose wife died six years ago). One Malvern-based fan said she’d “just die” if she ran into Ling at her local Wegmans. Others nationwide are trying to pair Ling off with their single moms, grandmas, and themselves.

There’s even premature chatter among fans making the case for Ling to be the next Golden Bachelor if things with Vassos don’t work out.

Not that we’re keeping score (OK fine, we are), but this is the second consecutive push for a Philly native to be the next Golden lead. Last season, fans pushed for fan-favorite Susan Noles of Delco to get the gig — the campaign failed, but she’s doing just fine, hosting a Bachelor podcast and doing regular brand deals, including a shingles vaccine campaign with Brooke Shields.

In light of joining the Golden Bachelorette cast and his newfound popularity, Ling has launched his own Instagram where the dad energy transcends.

In one photo, a younger Ling is pictured in front of Buckingham Palace. “Some of the walls are not very clean,” Ling wrote in the photo caption. “The next time I visit, if they are still not cleaned, I will help power wash them.” Truly incredible.

Bachelor franchise host Palmer has praised Ling for his sincerity.

“You just wanna put him in your pocket and you just wanna carry Charles around with you.” America seems to agree.

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. Episodes are available to stream a day after airing on Hulu.