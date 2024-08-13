The ‘Golden Bachelorette’ cast has a Philly connection: Meet Charles L.

A one-on-one in Love Park perhaps or a cheesesteak for two? ABC just unveiled its cast for the inaugural season for The Golden Bachelorette — its clapback to last fall’s highly successful Golden Bachelor — and delightedly, there’s a Philly connection.

This season, Joan Vassos, 61, a school administrator from Maryland, will whittle down a cast of 24 potential suitors in hopes of finding true love.

The gaggle of men are mostly in their sixties, with the youngest hopeful being 57 and the oldest at 69-years-old.

Advertisement

That includes Charles L. of Philadelphia. Here’s what we know.

🌹 Who is Charles L. from ‘Golden Bachelorette?’

Charles L., 66, is a retired financial analyst from Philly, according to the bio provided by ABC.

He’s a father of two and looking for a second chance at love.

Advertisement

“He grew up in rural China and moved to the United States with only $20 in his pocket,” his bio says. “Now, he’s ready to risk it all for love and is hoping Joan can match his kind heart, hilarious sense of humor, and sweet soul.”

Apparently, Charles L. is looking to meet someone intelligent and kind, wants to see Britney Spears perform live and enjoys fishing. Under the fun facts section of his bio, his favorite TV show is listed as the NBA Finals (which isn’t really a show, but if he’s rooting for the Sixers, he gets a pass).

🌹 Another (loose) Philly connection

There’s one more Philly tie on inaugural season of Golden Bachelorette.

Former Philly area-native Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s father-in-law to-be, Mark Anderson will try his hand at a second shot at love. Anderson, 57, became a fan favorite during Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor as fans got to know his now-fiancé, Kelsey Anderson’s father.

Advertisement

Mark Anderson’s late wife (Kelsey Anderson’s mother) died of complications related to breast cancer. His story and support for his daughter sparked a grassroots push among viewers for him to join the upcoming Golden Bachelorette dating pool.

And while Anderson himself lives in Louisiana, his daughter’s in-laws are all situated in the Collegeville area making him a local favorite by association.

🌹 What about our girl Susan Noles?

Alas, Philadelphia ambassador and former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles did not get selected to be the first Golden Bachelorette despite a strong push from viewers for her to get the title.

But that seems fine with her because she’s dating someone anyway. The Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast cohost said she’s been on dates with some dude she met at Marshalls.

Advertisement

Noles, 67, has made additional cameos on the first Golden Bachelor wedding (which statistically doesn’t say much since the couple announced their separation five months later) and on Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor. So it feels like a safe bet we’ll get a cameo or two.

🌹 How to watch ‘Golden Bachelorette’

The Golden Bachelorette will premiere this fall on ABC.

The show will premiere on Sept. 18, 2024 and air on Wednesdays from 8-10 p.m.

Episodes will also be available to stream a day after airing on Hulu.