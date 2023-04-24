Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN

Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon announced Monday morning he’s been fired by the network.

In a statement shared on social media, Lemon said he was informed by his agent he was terminated suddenly by CNN.

“I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

Lemon alluded to “larger issues at play,” such as a recent suspension after suggesting 2024 Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was no longer “in her prime” because she was 51-years-old.

In an email to CNN employees, CEO Chris Licht wrote that Lemon and the network have parted ways, and that he “will forever be part of the CNN family.”

Lemon had been co-hosting the network’s new morning show, CNN This Morning, alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

“CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success,” Licht wrote.

Prior to joining CNN, Lemon worked as an anchor and reporter at NBC10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.