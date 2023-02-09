Former NBC10 reporter Danny Freeman joins CNN, will remain in Philly

Former NBC10 investigative reporter Danny Freeman has headed over to CNN, where he will work as a Philadelphia-based correspondent for the network.

Freeman takes that role about a month after announcing his departure from NBC10, which capped a two-year run at the station. During his time there, he focused on police accountability, environmental issues, and campaign finance, CNN said in a statement.

A New York native, Freeman began his journalism career in Medellin, Colombia, focusing on the country’s 2014 election. He later returned to the United States, and had stints at MSNBC, NBC Nightly News, NBC7 in San Diego, and KGET-17 News, a California-based NBC affiliate.

Freeman won Emmys for his work on the Pennsylvania Senate race in 2022, and for a congressional debate at NBC San Diego in 2018.

Now, with his move to CNN, Freeman is heading back to the national stage. But, he said, he’s glad he’ll be staying in Philly.

“I am thrilled to be joining CNN as a correspondent later this month,” Freeman tweeted Thursday. “I cannot wait to work with this fantastic news team and I am so glad I can still call Philadelphia home.”