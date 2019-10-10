Fox 29 general assingment reporter Dave Kinchen will wrap up his time at the station later this month for a position in city government.
Kinchen, who joined Fox 29 in 2011, announced his departure via social media, indicating on Twitter that he will be joining the city’s Office of Violence Prevention as communications manager. Launched under Mayor Jim Kenney in 2017, the Office of Violence Prevention coordinates the city’s various anti-violence programs.
Kinchen will take over his new role in about two weeks.
“There is wonderful work happening, and they are saving lives every day,” Kinchen wrote of the office in a Facebook post. “I look forward to joining the team to work on crime prevention, after-school and re-entry programs while building even stronger ties with our great communities.”
The move is a return to government for Kinchen, who previously worked for organizations including the National League of Cities and the Michigan Municipal League before his career in media. Kinchen indicated on Facebook that his move to the city’s Office of Violence Prevention is his first return to government since 2004.
Prior to joining Fox 29 eight years ago, Kinchen worked at a number of television stations in Michigan, including ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit, and NBC affiliate WEYI-TV25 in Saginaw. Earlier this year, Kinchen launched his podcasts Dave Kinchen Tonight, a news program, and Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen, which focuses on music.
“To my many friends and esteemed colleagues, a huge and heartfelt thank you for the inspiration, growth and partnership on many amazing assignments over the years,” Kinchen wrote of his departure online. “Great things happening down the road.”
Following Kinchen’s announcement, fans and Philadelphia media figures congratulated the reporter on his new career, including Fox 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins and reporter Bill Anderson, as well as 102.9 WMGK host Andre Gardner.
“Good Luck my friend,” Anderson wrote. “Our loss is the City’s gain.”
Kinchen is the latest Philly TV news reporter to take his leave from local airwaves. Late last month, 6ABC’s John Rawlins announced his retirement after 38 years at that station.