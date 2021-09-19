The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sunday, and Delco could end up being the big winner.

Mare of Easttown, the acclaimed HBO murder-mystery series starting Kate Winslet and set in the Philadelphia suburbs, is nominated for 16 awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series and outstanding contemporary costumes (which were inspired by real Wawa customers). That’s more nominations that any show not named WandaVision (23 nominations) and The Queen’s Gambit (18).

Winslet, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, prepared for the role of detective Mare Sheehan by hanging out with local police officers, a Philadelphia therapist, and a local dialect coach to perfect her Delco accent.

“The really tricky part of doing a dialect is making it disappear. So the audience doesn’t hear you’re doing like a voice,” Winslet told the Inquirer. “And of course with a Delco dialect, actually the temptation to make it sound like you’re doing a voice, it’s pretty high, You know,” she said as she slipped into an exaggerated accent, “’I was all on my own, I was alone, you want some wooder.’”

If Mare of Easttown has a big night, it might drive new viewers to the show. That’s good news for everyone except residents of Wallingford, where Winslet’s home in the show became a popular tourist attraction in April, much to the chagrin of its owners.

Hosting is comedian Cedric the Entertainer (real name Cedric Antonio Kyles). The awards air on ABC this year as part of a network-sharing deal that includes CBS, NBC, and Fox. The open question is how many people will tune in, considering the show’s ratings hit an all-time low last year, drawing just 6.1 million viewers (in 2013, the show drew 17.3 million viewers).

Viewers can also expect an emotional “In Memoriam” segment headlined by former Saturday Night Live cast member Norm Macdonald, legendary actor Ed Asner, and The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams — all three of whom died in the past few weeks. Other TV personalities whose deaths are likely to be honored include longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, Gilligan’s Island actress Dawn Wells, Today show weather forecaster Willard Scott, and veteran actor George Segal, who most recently starred in the Philadelphia-suburbs-set The Goldbergs.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2021 Emmy Awards:

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards

When: Sunday, Sept. 19

Where: L.A. Live’s Event Deck, Los Angeles

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: 6abc

Host: Cedric the Entertainer

Streaming: The Emmys app (free on Roku, fireTV, and Apple TV), Paramount+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mare of Easttown reading material prior to the Emmy’s

Other Philly connections in tonight’s Emmy’s

Leslie Odom Jr. , who was raised in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane section, is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Aaron Burr in the Disney+ film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Odom has already won a Tony and a Grammy, so if he wins he’ll be one film away from joining the short list of EGOT winners — performers who have received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

Madeline Brewer , nominated for best drama supporting actress for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale , is a South Jersey native and graduated from Pitman High School.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for the HBO Max’s Hacks, graduated from University of the Arts and could become the first openly nonbinary actor to win an Emmy Award.

2021 Primetime Emmy Award nominees

If you're a particular fan of cinematography or sound mixing, here's a full list of all the nominations in every single category.

