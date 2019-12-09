Starting in the New Year, Fox 29 viewers will see a new face reporting Philadelphia-area news at the station.
Fox 29 has added Marcus Espinoza as a general assignment report for the station’s various newscasts effective Jan. 6, vice president and news director Jim Driscoll has announced. In a statement, Driscoll called Espinoza a “passionate storyteller who sincerely cares about the community.”
Espinoza joins Fox 29 following a two-year stint at KHQA-TV, a Quincy, Ill. ABC affiliate, where he worked as a weekend anchor and reporter. Prior to that position, Espinoza was a reporter at WNWO-TV, an NBC affiliate, in Toledo, Ohio. He is a graduate of Arizona State University, and grew up in Toledo, according to a KHQA station biography.
Late last month, Espinoza informed KHQA viewers of his impending departure via social media, writing that his final newscast with the station was this past Friday, Dec. 6.
“I’m ready to work for Philadelphia and our viewers and make an impact on a city that has already welcomed me with open arms,” Espinoza said of coming to Fox 29. “This place feels like home and I look forward to making it mine for many years.”
Espinoza is the newest addition to Fox 29’s stable of reporters. He arrives following the recent departure of former general assignment reporter Dave Kinchen, who left the station in October to work as communications manager of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention.