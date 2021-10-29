After spending the last four years at Fox News, former Comcast Sports Net host and Glenside native Jillian Mele is leaving the network.

An emotional Mele announced the news Friday morning on Fox & Friends First, which she began co-hosting just six months after being hired as a news anchor on Fox & Friends in 2017.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have made my entire life,” Mele said. “Ultimately, I had to do what was right for me… I’m going to take a little time, focus on my personal life, which I haven’t done my whole adult life, and sleep past 1 a.m. for the first time in 15 years.”

Mele, 39, said she is currently pursuing an MBA at La Salle University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Replacing Mele on Fox & Friends First will be Carley Shimkus, who begins on Monday alongside co-host Todd Piro.

“Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” Fox News Vice President Gavin Hadden said in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.”

Mele certainly had an eventful four years at Fox, where she appeared on former President Donald Trump’s favorite news program (landing her several times on his non-defunct Twitter feed). She was also able to rub elbows with members of the former first family.

“Honestly, I don’t get flooded more with any of that stuff than I did when I talked about Philly sports,” Mele told the Inquirer in 2017. “Yes, I’m doing this in front of the country now instead of just the Delaware Valley, but one way or another, it doesn’t faze me.”

Prior joining Fox News, Mele became accustomed to working before the sun came up during her 10-year stint on Philadelphia television. She spent two years co-hosting the now-defunct Breakfast on Broad on the network formerly known as Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, where she received an Emmy Award. Prior to that, she spent seven years at NBC10, where she worked as a news reporter, sports anchor, and traffic reporter.

