Fox 29 and Fox News won’t go dark in Philly on YouTubeTV ... yet

YouTube TV parent company Google and Fox have agreed to a short-term extension to prevent Fox 29, Fox News, and the network’s other stations from going dark on the so-called “skinny bundle.”

The two had faced a 5 p.m. deadline Wednesday to come to a deal.

“We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement,” YouTube said in a statement. “We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress.”

A Fox spokesperson confirmed the short-term extension.

The new deadline is unclear, but the fact they came to terms on an extension suggests they are closer to a deal than apart.

YouTube TV had said it would give viewers a $10 credit on their bills if Fox and its networks become “unavailable for an extended period of time.” It also directed fans to Fox One, Fox’s new subscription streaming service, which runs $19.99 per month.

Even if Fox ultimately goes dark on YouTube TV, viewers living in and around Philadelphia can stream Fox 29 for free using a digital antenna.

A disruption wouldn’t impact Fox games on NFL Sunday Ticket, which is a separate subscription service available through YouTube TV.

These carriage dispute are generally settled pretty quickly, but not always. MLB Network remains unavailable on YouTube TV after the two sides failed to reach a deal in 2023.

Prior to Wednesday’s extension, Google claimed Fox was seeing payments “far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive,” while Fox contended the tech giant was “proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace.”

YouTubeTV did announce a new deal with One America News, a far-right news network that’s arguably more pro-President Donald Trump than Fox News. Terms were not disclosed, but it was described as a “long-term” deal that also includes AWE (A Wealth of Entertainment), which airs shows like Selling Mega Mansions and Boys Toys.

Carriage disputes leading up to college football season have become a new trend. Last year, it was a fight between Disney and DirecTV that lasted nearly two weeks. In 2023, the dispute was between Disney and Charter Communications, and it also lasted nearly two weeks.

YouTube TV as grown from a cable alternative into a full-fledged service, amassing nearly 10 million subscribers and boasting over 100 live channels. That growth has also shown up in its cost, which now runs $82.99 a month, up from just $34.99 when it launched in 2017.