The Golden Bachelor could end up with this Delco lady

Well, well, well, it turns out the first-ever Golden Bachelor could end up with a Delco girl.

ABC revealed Wednesday its cast of 22 women in the running to date the franchise’s first eligible senior.

The women — ranging in age from 60 to 75 — are all set to date Gerry Turner, 71, a retired restaurateur living in Indiana.

The premise will follow The Bachelor’s standard format, with Turner going on a mix of solo and group dates with the women, narrowing the cast down each week until he finds his rest-of-life partner. Turner charmed audiences in interviews and preview trailers promoting the new show as he spoke about his late wife, Toni, who died in 2017, and the life they built together.

Now, women from across the country are vying for Turner’s heart — but only one is from the Keystone State.

Susan, 66, of Aston, does it all. She’s a former hair and makeup artist, a current wedding officiant, and a self-described “great golfer.”

The Inquirer was not able to reach Susan for comment as of publication time and is not releasing her last name for privacy.

In a Philadelphia Magazine feature, she was praised for her “tenderness, care, and dedication” while officiating weddings since 2011. She has worked with a mix of religious, nonreligious, interfaith and same-sex couples over the years.

According to her Golden Bachelor bio, she enjoys spending time with her six grandchildren and going to concerts. Her favorite bands are the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd.

In the fun fact section of her bio, it says that Susan “dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner.” But the running joke among her friends is that Susan is a Jenner “lookalike” with her jet black pixie cut and arched brows (though we’re not so sure Kris could pull off a nose ring as well as our girl).

“Susan knows what she’s looking for in a man and hopes Gerry is athletic, funny and honest,” her bio said. “For Susan, this journey is all about finding her forever, so here’s hoping she can find that meaningful connection with Gerry.”

Here’s hoping for an inevitably cheesy hometown date — the kind we were robbed of during The Bachelorette where now-Bachelor Joey Graziadei of Montco highlighted none of Pennsylvania — between Gerry and Susan where she takes the restaurateur through South Philly for cheesesteaks.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Sept. 28.