Susan Noles of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finally got a shoutout from lookalike Kris Jenner

It finally happened.

Susan Noles — Delco’s unofficial ambassador on the premiere season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor — finally received validation from her doppelgänger and style icon, Kris Jenner.

On Thursday’s “Women Tell All” episode, in which contestants who have gone home dish details on their experience, Jenner checked in with the women and gave Noles special acknowledgment.

“To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since [The Bachelorette Season 1′s] Trista and Ryan,” Jenner said in a pre-recorded video played by host Jesse Palmer. “Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you.”

That’s when Jenner’s shoutout got specific.

“Susan, you are amazing,” Jenner said. “Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll.”

Noles, 66, a hairdresser, makeup artist, and wedding officiant from Aston Township, could be seen tearing up and smiling.

Throughout the season, fans have pointed out Noles’ resemblance to the Kardashian momager.

In an interview with The Inquirer last week, Noles said she’s heard the comparisons for decades.

“For the last 30-plus years, I’ve been getting, ‘Oh my gosh, you remind me of Kris,’ or ‘Did anyone ever tell you...’ and I get that,” she said. “And I get that. It’s the short dark hair, you know. I admire her as a businesswoman and I love her whole family.”

Noles, who became a fan-favorite for her spunky personality and camaraderie with the other women on the show before being sent home in the episode that aired Oct. 26, told The Inquirer she’d love to join Jenner for lunch and pick her brain someday.

Thursday’s live episode marked the first time Jenner appears to have acknowledged the resemblance fans have been pointing out. Still, as an astute fan pointed out, it’s not like we’ve seen Noles and Jenner together in the same room at the same time to date.