Susan of Delco goes home on ‘Golden Bachelor’ but not without her best Mummers strut

All good things must come to an end.

On Thursday’s episode of The Golden Bachelor, Susan Noles — Delco’s unofficial ambassador to Bachelor Nation — was sent home.

Noles, 66, of Aston Township, quickly became a fan favorite for her style and charm. A girl’s girl through and through, the karate chopping, meatball cooking, never-have-I-ever leading, Kris Jenner-twinning firecracker was often seen doing the other women’s hair and makeup throughout the series.

As Thursday’s episode progressed, it was clear her connection with Gerry Turner, 72, wasn’t as strong as the ones he formed with other women in the house — or as strong as the bonds she formed with the other women in the house.

Episode 5 of Golden Bachelor opened with the final six women lounging in the Bachelor Mansion patio. A group, including Noles, were in the pool dancing in circles while singing Hava Nagila. When they wrapped, she quipped, “Alright, now we’ll do the Mummers strut.” That’s our girl.

By the end of the episode, Noles was one of the only women who hadn’t shared a significant amount of on-screen time with Turner (which is particularly annoying because press kit photos reveal they shared one-on-one time on a group date, including an unaired kiss).

But she managed to remain the life of the party, raising her arms in the air while on roller coasters for a group date at the Santa Monica Pier and comforting other women who were deep in their feelings as the stakes got higher.

“I absolutely love that [Gerry] chose this [date at the pier],” Noles told producers. “This is the most serious week, and it’s great to just not be so serious and go have fun.”

Still, the pressure was on and Turner only had two roses left to hand out (Faith Martin, 61, secured one during a steamy one-on-one that opened the episode). The three women moving forward would go onto “hometown dates,” where Turner will meet members of the women’s family, including children and sometimes, grandchildren.

Fans have been rallying for Noles from the start of the season. Not just for her to end up with Turner but to get a show of her own.

“Oh pretty please can you please choose Susan as the next Bachelorette?” one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. “She’s so much fun, even-keeled, gets along with others.” Others are going as far as rallying for “Justice for Susan.” Another called her a “national treasure.”

There’s also an effort to get her and her doppelgänger, Kris Jenner, together in the same room.

“She hasn’t reached out thus far,” Noles told the show’s official blog, Bachelor Nation. “I would be so happy to meet her. That’s like a dream come true. It’s totally a coincidence that we have the same hairstyle. I’m a hairdresser [and it] has been like this forever.”

By the end, Noles revealed to Turner that it was “scary to know it’s almost over,” and even scarier without knowing “if you’re coming home with me or not.”

When her name wasn’t called, she wished Turner the best of luck. And hugged all her new girlfriends goodbye.

“You’re the best,” Turner told Noles. “I had a lot of fun,” she replied.

We also had a lot of fun with these recaps. And we look forward to hopefully chatting with Noles more about her time in the Bachelor Mansion and her meatball recipe.

The Golden Bachelor airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on ABC, (but who really cares because Noles isn’t on it anymore.)